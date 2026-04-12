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6.3
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Tracing Light
6.3
Tracing Light
, 2024
Tracing Light
Germany / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.3
Synopsis
Without light, there would be no cinema - and no life. Searching for the origin of images, this film delves into two worlds that explore the magic of light: physics and art.
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Cast
Julie Brook
Self
Ruth Jarman
Self
Joe Gerhardt
Self
Johannes Brunner
Self
Raimund Ritz
Self
Daniele Faccio
Self
Pascal Del'Haye
Self
Michael Frosz
Self
Robert Henke
Self
Ashley Lyons
Self
Director
Thomas Riedelsheimer
Composer
Fred Frith
,
Gabby Fluke-Mogul
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Germany
Runtime
1 hour 39 minutes
Production year
2024
Worldwide Gross
$3,429
Production
Filmpunkt, Sonja Henrici Creates
Also known as
Tracing Light, Tracing Light - Die Magie des Lichts
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
6.3
IMDb
Updated 12 April 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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