For over six years, filmmaker Birgitte Sigmundstad followed the creation of Norway’s New National Museum, a monumental project that merged four institutions under one vast, temple-like roof designed by Kleihues + Schuwerk. This rich, observational documentary offers an unvarnished look at the tensions that define an undertaking like this: curatorial debates, the logistical challenges of moving and storing vast collections, aesthetic and technical decisions, time and budget pressures, political backlash and evolving public expectations.