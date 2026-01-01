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Poster of The New Museum
Kinoafisha Films The New Museum

The New Museum

, 2025
Det nye museet
Norway / Documentary / 18+
Poster of The New Museum

Synopsis

For over six years, filmmaker Birgitte Sigmundstad followed the creation of Norway’s New National Museum, a monumental project that merged four institutions under one vast, temple-like roof designed by Kleihues + Schuwerk. This rich, observational documentary offers an unvarnished look at the tensions that define an undertaking like this: curatorial debates, the logistical challenges of moving and storing vast collections, aesthetic and technical decisions, time and budget pressures, political backlash and evolving public expectations.

Cast

Kari Bergo
Eva Düllo
Audun Eckhoff
Hanne Eide
Anders Engnæs
Denise Hagströmer
Director Birgitte Sigmundstad
Writer Birgitte Sigmundstad
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Norway
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2025
Also known as
Det nye museet, The New Museum

Film rating

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