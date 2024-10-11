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Poster of At the Garden's Pace
At the Garden's Pace - trailer
Kinoafisha Films At the Garden's Pace

At the Garden's Pace

, 2024
At the Garden's Pace
Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of At the Garden's Pace
At the Garden's Pace - trailer
At the Garden's Pace  trailer

Synopsis

Construction begins for a new pavilion at Hilversum's botanical gardens. The architects, in the role of builders, navigate a year-long process with the occasional help of the gardener and under the watchful eyes of the local residents.
Director Juan Benavides
Composer Andrés Lavalle
Cast and Crew

Film details

Runtime 1 hour 8 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 11 October 2024
Also known as
At the Garden's Pace

Film rating

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Film Trailers

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At the Garden's Pace - trailer
At the Garden's Pace Trailer
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