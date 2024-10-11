Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
At the Garden's Pace
At the Garden's Pace
, 2024
At the Garden's Pace
Documentary / 18+
Trailers
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
At the Garden's Pace
trailer
trailer
Synopsis
Construction begins for a new pavilion at Hilversum's botanical gardens. The architects, in the role of builders, navigate a year-long process with the occasional help of the gardener and under the watchful eyes of the local residents.
Expand
Director
Juan Benavides
Composer
Andrés Lavalle
Cast and Crew
Film details
Runtime
1 hour 8 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
11 October 2024
Also known as
At the Garden's Pace
More
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Film Trailers
All trailers
At the Garden's Pace
Trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Petrushka
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree