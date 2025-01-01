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Who Wants to be a Parent?
5.6
Who Wants to be a Parent?
, 2025
Dove osano le cicogne
Italy / Comedy / 18+
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Who Wants to be a Parent?
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Synopsis
A couple is desperately looking to conceive a child and moves to Spain to get the help of a renowned doctor. Their plans change after they meet an apparently perfect girl that volunteers to carry on the pregnancy in their place.
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Cast
Angelo Pintus
Beatrice Arnera
Maria Amelia Monti
Imma Piro
Antonio Catania
Marta Zoboli
Director
Fausto Brizzi
Writer
Fausto Brizzi
,
Herbert Simone Paragnani
,
Gianluca Belardi
,
Angelo Pintus
Composer
Andrea Bonini
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
1 January 2025
Release date
1 January 2025
Italy
Worldwide Gross
$1,279,401
Production
Tramp Ltd., PiperFilm, Lovit
Also known as
Dove osano le cicogne
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Film rating
5.6
Rate
10
votes
5.6
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