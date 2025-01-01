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Poster of Who Wants to be a Parent?
5.6
Who Wants to be a Parent? - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Who Wants to be a Parent?
5.6

Who Wants to be a Parent?

, 2025
Dove osano le cicogne
Italy / Comedy / 18+
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Poster of Who Wants to be a Parent?
5.6
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Who Wants to be a Parent? - trailer
Who Wants to be a Parent?  trailer

Synopsis

A couple is desperately looking to conceive a child and moves to Spain to get the help of a renowned doctor. Their plans change after they meet an apparently perfect girl that volunteers to carry on the pregnancy in their place.

Cast

Angelo Pintus
Beatrice Arnera
Maria Amelia Monti
Imma Piro
Antonio Catania
Antonio Catania
Marta Zoboli
Director Fausto Brizzi
Writer Fausto Brizzi, Herbert Simone Paragnani, Gianluca Belardi, Angelo Pintus
Composer Andrea Bonini
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 1 January 2025
Release date
1 January 2025 Italy
Worldwide Gross $1,279,401
Production Tramp Ltd., PiperFilm, Lovit
Also known as
Dove osano le cicogne

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Who Wants to be a Parent? - trailer
Who Wants to be a Parent? Trailer
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