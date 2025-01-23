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Poster of When Mom Is Away... With the In-laws
5.7
When Mom Is Away... With the In-laws - official trailer
Kinoafisha Films When Mom Is Away... With the In-laws
5.7

When Mom Is Away... With the In-laws

, 2025
10 giorni con i suoi
Italy / Comedy / 18+
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Poster of When Mom Is Away... With the In-laws
5.7
Going 0
Not going 0
When Mom Is Away... With the In-laws - official trailer
When Mom Is Away... With the In-laws  official trailer

Synopsis

When daughter Camilla decides to move to Puglia with her boyfriend Antonio to attend university, Carlo and Giulia Rovelli and their other two children Bianca and Tito will join her at Antonio's parents' masseria (traditional Apuli...

Cast

Fabio De Luigi
Fabio De Luigi
Valentina Lodovini
Valentina Lodovini
Dino Abbrescia
Giulia Bevilacqua
Angelica Elli
Matteo Castellucci
Director Alessandro Genovesi
Writer Alessandro Genovesi, Giovanni Bognetti
Composer Andrea Farri
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 23 January 2025
Release date
23 January 2025 Italy T
17 July 2025 Netherlands AL
Worldwide Gross $4,733,516
Production Colorado Film Production
Also known as
10 giorni con i suoi, E Agora? A Mamãe Saiu de Férias 3 e Levou os Sogros, 媽媽不在家：親家麥計較

Film rating

5.7
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5.7 IMDb
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Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

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When Mom Is Away... With the In-laws - official trailer
When Mom Is Away... With the In-laws Official trailer
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