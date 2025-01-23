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When Mom Is Away... With the In-laws
5.7
When Mom Is Away... With the In-laws
, 2025
10 giorni con i suoi
Italy / Comedy / 18+
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When Mom Is Away... With the In-laws
official trailer
official trailer
Synopsis
When daughter Camilla decides to move to Puglia with her boyfriend Antonio to attend university, Carlo and Giulia Rovelli and their other two children Bianca and Tito will join her at Antonio's parents' masseria (traditional Apuli...
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Cast
Fabio De Luigi
Valentina Lodovini
Dino Abbrescia
Giulia Bevilacqua
Angelica Elli
Matteo Castellucci
Director
Alessandro Genovesi
Writer
Alessandro Genovesi
,
Giovanni Bognetti
Composer
Andrea Farri
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
23 January 2025
Release date
23 January 2025
Italy
T
17 July 2025
Netherlands
AL
Worldwide Gross
$4,733,516
Production
Colorado Film Production
Also known as
10 giorni con i suoi, E Agora? A Mamãe Saiu de Férias 3 e Levou os Sogros, 媽媽不在家：親家麥計較
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