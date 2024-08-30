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Poster of Vittoria
6.9
Vittoria - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Vittoria
6.9

Vittoria

, 2024
Vittoria
Italy / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Vittoria
6.9
Vittoria - trailer
Vittoria  trailer

Synopsis

Jasmine is 40 and has everything she ever wanted: a devoted husband, three loving sons, and a thriving hair salon just south of Naples. But after her father’s death, she experiences a recurring dream in which a young girl runs into her arms, offering Jasmine a new sense of fulfilment and completeness she can’t ignore. She decides to follow her dream of a daughter and dives headfirst into the challenging world of international adoption – risking her marriage, her sons’ well-being, and her own moral compass along the way. The entire family is in crisis, until they finally realize that the only way out is together.

Cast

Marilena Amato
Gennaro Scarica
Vincenzo Scarica
Anna Amato
Nina Lorenza Ciano
Director Alessandro Cassigoli, Casey Kauffman
Writer Alessandro Cassigoli, Casey Kauffman
Composer Giorgio Giampà
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 30 August 2024
Release date
23 July 2025 France
27 February 2025 Greece
3 October 2024 Italy
5 June 2025 Netherlands AL
Budget €600,000
Worldwide Gross $118,263
Production Zoe Films, Sacher Film, Scarabeo Entertainment
Also known as
Vittoria, Βιτόρια, ヴィットリア　抱きしめて

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Vittoria - trailer
Vittoria Trailer
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