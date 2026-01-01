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TOITU: Visual Sovereignty
TOITU: Visual Sovereignty
, 2025
TOITU: Visual Sovereignty
New Zealand / Documentary / 18+
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Synopsis
Indigenous curator Nigel Borell's groundbreaking Maori art exhibition becomes both a cultural triumph and a battleground for power, captured with extraordinary behind the scenes access in Chelsea Winstanley's directorial feature d...
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Director
Chelsea Winstanley
Composer
Maree Sheehan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
New Zealand
Runtime
1 hour 41 minutes
Production year
2025
Worldwide Gross
$9,940
Production
Sandy Lane Productions, This Too Shall Pass
Also known as
TOITU: Visual Sovereignty
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