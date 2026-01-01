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Poster of No Tears on the Field
No Tears on the Field - trailer
Kinoafisha Films No Tears on the Field

No Tears on the Field

, 2026
No Tears on the Field
New Zealand / Documentary
Trailers
Poster of No Tears on the Field
No Tears on the Field - trailer
No Tears on the Field  trailer

Synopsis

In New Zealand’s heartland, teams of aspiring female rugby players must shatter glass ceilings both on and off the field to achieve their improbable dream of international glory. Directed by Doc Edge alumna Lisa Burd (Changing Gear, Monterey, Let’s Talk About Sex), the film is more than rugby, it is about resilience and authenticity at its best; young women daring to dream big but taken out by curveballs that leave you gasping, belly laughing, and ultimately feeling like anything is possible. It follows a season of women’s grassroots rugby in Taranaki from club players to sporting superheroes Michaela Blyde. You will be cheering from the sideline.

Film details

Country New Zealand
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2026
Worldwide Gross $27,910
Also known as
No Tears on the Field

Film rating

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