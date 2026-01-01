In New Zealand’s heartland, teams of aspiring female rugby players must shatter glass ceilings both on and off the field to achieve their improbable dream of international glory. Directed by Doc Edge alumna Lisa Burd (Changing Gear, Monterey, Let’s Talk About Sex), the film is more than rugby, it is about resilience and authenticity at its best; young women daring to dream big but taken out by curveballs that leave you gasping, belly laughing, and ultimately feeling like anything is possible. It follows a season of women’s grassroots rugby in Taranaki from club players to sporting superheroes Michaela Blyde. You will be cheering from the sideline.