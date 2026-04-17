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Poster of Mr. X
7.0
Mr. X - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Mr. X
7.0

Mr. X

, 2026
Mr. X
India / Action, Drama, Thriller
Trailers
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Poster of Mr. X
7.0
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Mr. X - Trailer
Mr. X  Trailer

Synopsis

A lost nuclear device from a failed 1960s mission resurfaces in hostile hands. A covert team must rescue a captured agent and recover it before a global crisis unfolds.

Cast

Arya
Gautham Suriya Pratap
Gautham Karthik
Amaran Chakravarthy
Manju Warrier
Indira Verma
R. Sarathkumar
Rameeshwar Suriya Pratap
Anagha L.K.
Dr. Keerthana
Athulya Ravi
Vedha Narayan
Kaali Venkat
Ponnuswamy
V. Jayaprakash
Vamana Moorthy
Chandru
RAW Office Staff Ashok
Aarash Shah
Mercenary Fighter
Aarti Desai
News Reporter
Raiza Wilson
Kamini
Director Manu Anand
Writer Manu Anand, Divyanka, Raam H. Puthran
Composer Dhibu Ninan Thomas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 27 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 14 May 2026
World premiere 17 April 2026
Release date
17 April 2026 India U/A 13+
Worldwide Gross $23,681
Production Maverik Movies, Prince Pictures
Also known as
Mr. X

Film rating

7.0
Rate 11 votes
6 IMDb
Updated 12 April 2026

Film Trailers

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Mr. X - Trailer
Mr. X Trailer
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