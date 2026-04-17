Cast
Arya
Gautham Suriya Pratap
Gautham Karthik
Amaran Chakravarthy
Manju Warrier
Indira Verma
R. Sarathkumar
Rameeshwar Suriya Pratap
Anagha L.K.
Dr. Keerthana
Athulya Ravi
Vedha Narayan
V. Jayaprakash
Vamana Moorthy
Chandru
RAW Office Staff Ashok
Aarash Shah
Mercenary Fighter
Aarti Desai
News Reporter
Cast and Crew
Director
Manu Anand
Writer
Manu Anand, Divyanka, Raam H. Puthran
Composer
Dhibu Ninan Thomas
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 27 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
14 May 2026
World premiere
17 April 2026
Release date
|17 April 2026
|India
|
|U/A 13+
Worldwide Gross
$23,681
Production
Maverik Movies, Prince Pictures