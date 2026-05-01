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Poster of All My Friends Are Back in Brisbane
9.3
Kinoafisha Films All My Friends Are Back in Brisbane
9.3

All My Friends Are Back in Brisbane

, 2026
All My Friends Are Back in Brisbane
Australia / Comedy, Drama, Romantic
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of All My Friends Are Back in Brisbane
9.3
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

A young woman is dumped by her fiance in London, returns home, and has to work with her married ex.

Cast

Andrew Steel
Scooter
Kym Jackson
Michelle
Tim Ross
Tim Ross
Aram
Dan Ewing
Dan Ewing
Hutcho
Christopher Sommers
Christopher Sommers
Kane
Megan Alston
Amy Ingram
Nelle Lee
Cris
Brooke Lee
Ainsley
Julian Curtis
Toby
Matt Domingo
Dom
Cindy Nelson
Vicky
Director Louise Alston
Writer Stephen Vagg
Composer Pru Montin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 1 May 2026
Production Bunker Productions International Pty.
Also known as
All My Friends Are Back in Brisbane

Film rating

9.3
Rate 15 votes
9.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 11 April 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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