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All My Friends Are Back in Brisbane
9.3
All My Friends Are Back in Brisbane
, 2026
All My Friends Are Back in Brisbane
Australia / Comedy, Drama, Romantic
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9.3
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Synopsis
A young woman is dumped by her fiance in London, returns home, and has to work with her married ex.
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Cast
Andrew Steel
Scooter
Kym Jackson
Michelle
Tim Ross
Aram
Dan Ewing
Hutcho
Christopher Sommers
Kane
Megan Alston
Amy Ingram
Nelle Lee
Cris
Brooke Lee
Ainsley
Julian Curtis
Toby
Matt Domingo
Dom
Cindy Nelson
Vicky
Director
Louise Alston
Writer
Stephen Vagg
Composer
Pru Montin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Australia
Runtime
1 hour 17 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
1 May 2026
Production
Bunker Productions International Pty.
Also known as
All My Friends Are Back in Brisbane
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Film rating
9.3
Rate
15
votes
9.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 11 April 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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