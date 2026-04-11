Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
5.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Rosalie
5.9
Rosalie
, 1937
Rosalie
USA / Drama, Musical / 18+
Trailers
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Filming locations
5.9
Rosalie
Official trailer
Official trailer
Synopsis
West Point cadet Dick Thorpe falls in love with a girl, who turns out to be a princess from an European kingdom.
Expand
Cast
Nelson Eddy
Dick Thorpe
Eleanor Powell
Rosalie
Frank Morgan
King
Edna May Oliver
Queen
Ray Bolger
Bill Delroy
Ilona Massey
Brenda
Billy Gilbert
Oloff
Reginald Owen
Chancellor
Tom Rutherford
Prince Paul
Clay Clement
Captain Banner
Virginia Grey
George Zucco
Director
W.S. Van Dyke
Writer
William Anthony McGuire
,
Guy Bolton
,
P.G. Wodehouse
,
Cole Porter
Composer
Cole Porter
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
2 hours 3 minutes
Production year
1937
World premiere
24 December 1937
Release date
27 July 1938
Germany
24 December 1937
USA
Budget
$2,000,000
Production
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
Rosalie, Hoheit tanzt inkognito, Rozalija, Розали
More
Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5.9
IMDb
Updated 11 April 2026
Film Trailers
All trailers
Rosalie
Official trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Quotes
Rosalie
I love Dick. That's why I'm crying.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree