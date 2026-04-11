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Poster of Rosalie
5.9
Rosalie - Official trailer
Kinoafisha Films Rosalie
5.9

Rosalie

, 1937
Rosalie
USA / Drama, Musical / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Rosalie
5.9
Rosalie - Official trailer
Rosalie  Official trailer

Synopsis

West Point cadet Dick Thorpe falls in love with a girl, who turns out to be a princess from an European kingdom.

Cast

Nelson Eddy
Dick Thorpe
Eleanor Powell
Rosalie
Frank Morgan
King
Edna May Oliver
Queen
Ray Bolger
Bill Delroy
Ilona Massey
Brenda
Billy Gilbert
Oloff
Reginald Owen
Chancellor
Tom Rutherford
Prince Paul
Clay Clement
Captain Banner
Virginia Grey
George Zucco
Director W.S. Van Dyke
Writer William Anthony McGuire, Guy Bolton, P.G. Wodehouse, Cole Porter
Composer Cole Porter
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 1937
World premiere 24 December 1937
Release date
27 July 1938 Germany
24 December 1937 USA
Budget $2,000,000
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
Rosalie, Hoheit tanzt inkognito, Rozalija, Розали

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Updated 11 April 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Rosalie - Official trailer
Rosalie Official trailer
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