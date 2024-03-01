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Poster of 500 Days in the Wild
6.6
Kinoafisha Films 500 Days in the Wild
6.6

500 Days in the Wild

, 2023
500 Days in the Wild
Canada / Documentary / 18+
Poster of 500 Days in the Wild
6.6

Synopsis

A woman travels across Canada by hiking, biking, and paddling.

Cast

Dianne Whelan
Louisa Robinson
Self
Jenica Vanoli
Self
Wanda Wilson
Self
Marlayna Pincott
Self
Nicole Koller
Self
Brad Cameron
Self
Jimmy Langille
Self
Dermot Crotty
Self
Karen Arnold
Self
Director Dianne Whelan
Writer Dianne Whelan, Tanya Maryniak, Dawn Brett-Hauschild
Composer David Ramos
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 2 hours 4 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 1 March 2024
Release date
1 March 2024 Canada 18A
Worldwide Gross $122,754
Production Rebel Sisters Productions, Elevation Pictures
Also known as
500 Days in the Wild, 荒野500天

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 11 April 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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