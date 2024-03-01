Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.6
Kinoafisha
Films
500 Days in the Wild
6.6
500 Days in the Wild
, 2023
500 Days in the Wild
Canada / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.6
Synopsis
A woman travels across Canada by hiking, biking, and paddling.
Expand
Cast
Dianne Whelan
Louisa Robinson
Self
Jenica Vanoli
Self
Wanda Wilson
Self
Marlayna Pincott
Self
Nicole Koller
Self
Brad Cameron
Self
Jimmy Langille
Self
Dermot Crotty
Self
Karen Arnold
Self
Director
Dianne Whelan
Writer
Dianne Whelan
,
Tanya Maryniak
,
Dawn Brett-Hauschild
Composer
David Ramos
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
2 hours 4 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
1 March 2024
Release date
1 March 2024
Canada
18A
Worldwide Gross
$122,754
Production
Rebel Sisters Productions, Elevation Pictures
Also known as
500 Days in the Wild, 荒野500天
More
Film rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
6.6
IMDb
Updated 11 April 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree