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Poster of Snakes and Surf Breaks
Snakes and Surf Breaks - Extended trailer
Kinoafisha Films Snakes and Surf Breaks

Snakes and Surf Breaks

, 2026
Snakes and Surf Breaks
Trailers
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Poster of Snakes and Surf Breaks
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Snakes and Surf Breaks - Extended trailer
Snakes and Surf Breaks  Extended trailer

Synopsis

Snakes and Surf Breaks follows a daring and amateur team’s 3 month expedition across the Indonesian archipelago in search of a Cobra.
Director Luka Raubenheimer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 18 April 2026
Release date
18 April 2026 Australia

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 11 April 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Snakes and Surf Breaks - Extended trailer
Snakes and Surf Breaks Extended trailer
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