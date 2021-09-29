Sam [Samantha has a nosebleed] Do you have some ice?

Jeannie Conway Oh my God. Come on in. Sit down. Paul, get some ice.

[to Samantha]

Jeannie Conway Hold your head back, back.

[to Paul]

Jeannie Conway Hurry.

[to Samantha]

Jeannie Conway What happened?

Sam Nothing. I just get them sometimes.

Paul Conway Here you go.

Jeannie Conway Listen, sweetheart, this may be butting in where I don't belong, but don't you think someone should say something?

Sam For what, a nosebleed? Come on, I've had them since I was a kid. Ice will take care of it. I just forgot to fill the tray.

Jeannie Conway Oh, Sam, I don't like this.

Sam I hate them.

Jeannie Conway C'mon you know what I mean. It's criminal. He could go to jail.