Sam
[Samantha has a nosebleed] Do you have some ice?
Jeannie Conway
Oh my God. Come on in. Sit down. Paul, get some ice.
[to Samantha]
Jeannie Conway
Hold your head back, back.
[to Paul]
Jeannie Conway
Hurry.
[to Samantha]
Jeannie Conway
What happened?
Sam
Nothing. I just get them sometimes.
Paul Conway
Here you go.
Jeannie Conway
Listen, sweetheart, this may be butting in where I don't belong, but don't you think someone should say something?
Sam
For what, a nosebleed? Come on, I've had them since I was a kid. Ice will take care of it. I just forgot to fill the tray.
Jeannie Conway
Oh, Sam, I don't like this.
Sam
I hate them.
Jeannie Conway
C'mon you know what I mean. It's criminal. He could go to jail.
Sam
He's my father. Sometimes I want to roll a truck over his face but he's still my father.