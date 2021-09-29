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Poster of Deadly Friend
5.6
Deadly Friend - official trailer
Kinoafisha Films Deadly Friend
5.6

Deadly Friend

, 1986
Deadly Friend
USA / Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Deadly Friend
5.6
Deadly Friend - official trailer
Deadly Friend  official trailer

Synopsis

When tragedy strikes his remarkable robot and the beautiful girl next door, lonely teenage genius Paul tries to save them by pushing technology beyond its known limits into a terrifying new realm.

Cast

Matthew Labyorteaux
Kristy Swanson
Michael Sharrett
Anne Twomey
Anne Ramsey
Richard Marcus
Director Wes Craven
Writer Bruce Joel Rubin, Diana Henstell
Composer Charles Bernstein
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1986
Online premiere 29 September 2021
World premiere 10 October 1986
Release date
12 February 1987 Germany 16
10 October 1986 USA R
Worldwide Gross $8,988,731
Production Warner Bros., Pan Arts, Layton
Also known as
Deadly Friend, Obsesión fatal, Kauhu asuu naapurissa, L'amie mortelle, A Maldição de Samantha, A.I., Amiga mortal, Artificial Intelligence, Deddori furendo, Der tödliche freund, Dovevi essere morta, Friend, Halálos barát, Horror Lives Next Door, O Amigo Mortal, Öldüren sevgili, Ölümcül dost, Ösztöndíjjal a pokolba, Przyjaźń na śmierć i życie, Sevgilim Ölüm, Skräcket som granne, Smrt po smrti, Smrtonosna prijateljica, Surmav sõber, Θανάσιμος φίλος, Смертельный друг, Смъртоносен приятел, デッドリー・フレンド, 隔壁的女孩

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Deadly Friend - official trailer
Deadly Friend Official trailer
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Quotes

Sam [Samantha has a nosebleed] Do you have some ice?
Jeannie Conway Oh my God. Come on in. Sit down. Paul, get some ice.
[to Samantha]
Jeannie Conway Hold your head back, back.
[to Paul]
Jeannie Conway Hurry.
[to Samantha]
Jeannie Conway What happened?
Sam Nothing. I just get them sometimes.
Paul Conway Here you go.
Jeannie Conway Listen, sweetheart, this may be butting in where I don't belong, but don't you think someone should say something?
Sam For what, a nosebleed? Come on, I've had them since I was a kid. Ice will take care of it. I just forgot to fill the tray.
Jeannie Conway Oh, Sam, I don't like this.
Sam I hate them.
Jeannie Conway C'mon you know what I mean. It's criminal. He could go to jail.
Sam He's my father. Sometimes I want to roll a truck over his face but he's still my father.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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