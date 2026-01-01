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Poster of Chopping Mall
5.6
Chopping Mall - chopping mall (trailer)
Kinoafisha Films Chopping Mall
5.6

Chopping Mall

, 1986
Chopping Mall
USA / Horror, Sci-Fi / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Chopping Mall
5.6
Chopping Mall - chopping mall (trailer)
Chopping Mall  chopping mall (trailer)

Synopsis

High-tech robots equipped with state-of-the-art security devices have been recruited as the new mechanical "night watchmen" for the Park Plaza Mall. When a jolting bolt of lightning short-circuits the main computer control, the robots turn into "killbots" on the loose after unsuspecting shoppers!

Cast

Kelli Maroney
Tony O'Dell
Barbara Crampton
Barbara Crampton
Mary Woronov
Dick Miller
Gerrit Graham
Director Jim Wynorski
Writer Jim Wynorski, Steve Mitchell
Composer Chuck Cirino
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 5 September 1986
Release date
20 March 1987 Canada R
Budget $800,000
Production Concorde Pictures, Trinity Pictures
Also known as
Chopping Mall, Robots asesinos, Killbots, Shopping, Dödens varuhus, Horror w pasażu handlowym, Kuoleman kauppa, Le Centre d'Hachis, R.O.B.O.T., Robôs Assassinos, Robot, Roboty śmierci, Supermarket horror, Terror em Park Plaza, Ρομπότ δολοφόνος, Роботы-убийцы, キルボット

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Chopping Mall - chopping mall (trailer)
Chopping Mall Chopping mall (trailer)
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Quotes

Ferdy Meisel Look, I'm sorry if I made you angry, Linda.
Linda Stanton It's not you, Ferdy. I guess I'm just not used to being chased around a mall in the middle of the night by killer robots.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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