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It's not you, Ferdy. I guess I'm just not used to being chased around a mall in the middle of the night by killer robots.

Linda Stanton It's not you, Ferdy. I guess I'm just not used to being chased around a mall in the middle of the night by killer robots.

Look, I'm sorry if I made you angry, Linda.

Ferdy Meisel Look, I'm sorry if I made you angry, Linda.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.