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Poster of Caterpillar
8.4
Caterpillar - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Caterpillar
8.4

Caterpillar

, 2026
Caterpillar
New Zealand / Drama
Trailers
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Poster of Caterpillar
8.4
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Caterpillar - Trailer
Caterpillar  Trailer

Synopsis

When Dementia shows up unannounced and flips life on its head, three imperfect generations of a matriarchy are forced to unite if they want to survive.

Cast

Marta Dusseldorp
Maxine
Lisa Harrow
Huia
Anais Shand
Cassie
Kirimaia Noel
Awhi
Matt Whelan
Matt Whelan
Cam
Matty Rockel
Mason
Reeti Davies
Extra
Karl Pearce
Mall Customer
Karl Pearce
Mall Customer
Tara Canton
Waitress
Karl Pearce
Mall Customer
Rachael Blake
Rachael Blake
Kathryn Berry
Director Chelsie Preston-Crayford
Writer Chelsie Preston-Crayford
Composer Jonathan Crayford
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country New Zealand
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 7 May 2026
Release date
14 May 2026 New Zealand M
Worldwide Gross $215,258
Production Miss Conception Films
Also known as
Caterpillar

Film rating

8.4
Rate 10 votes
8.4 IMDb
Updated 23 July 2026

Film Trailers

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Caterpillar - Trailer
Caterpillar Trailer
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