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8.4
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Caterpillar
8.4
Caterpillar
, 2026
Caterpillar
New Zealand / Drama
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Caterpillar
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Synopsis
When Dementia shows up unannounced and flips life on its head, three imperfect generations of a matriarchy are forced to unite if they want to survive.
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Cast
Marta Dusseldorp
Maxine
Lisa Harrow
Huia
Anais Shand
Cassie
Kirimaia Noel
Awhi
Matt Whelan
Cam
Matty Rockel
Mason
Reeti Davies
Extra
Karl Pearce
Mall Customer
Karl Pearce
Mall Customer
Tara Canton
Waitress
Karl Pearce
Mall Customer
Rachael Blake
Kathryn Berry
Director
Chelsie Preston-Crayford
Writer
Chelsie Preston-Crayford
Composer
Jonathan Crayford
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
New Zealand
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
7 May 2026
Release date
14 May 2026
New Zealand
M
Worldwide Gross
$215,258
Production
Miss Conception Films
Also known as
Caterpillar
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Film rating
8.4
Rate
10
votes
8.4
IMDb
Updated 23 July 2026
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