Bruno Morassutti was a cultured and intellectually rigorous, yet understated figure in post-war Italian architecture. A former student of Giuseppe Samonà and Carlo Scarpa, Morassutti brought a deeply cosmopolitan sensibility to his work. His early travels across the USA, documenting the works of Frank Lloyd Wright, Richard Neutra and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, shaped his lifelong interest in structural experimentation and prefabrication. Back in Italy, he worked with Angelo Mangiarotti, before starting his own studio.