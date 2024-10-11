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Kinoafisha Films Bruno Morassutti, Theme and Variations

Bruno Morassutti, Theme and Variations

, 2024
Bruno Morassutti, Theme and Variations
Documentary / 18+

Synopsis

Bruno Morassutti was a cultured and intellectually rigorous, yet understated figure in post-war Italian architecture. A former student of Giuseppe Samonà and Carlo Scarpa, Morassutti brought a deeply cosmopolitan sensibility to his work. His early travels across the USA, documenting the works of Frank Lloyd Wright, Richard Neutra and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, shaped his lifelong interest in structural experimentation and prefabrication. Back in Italy, he worked with Angelo Mangiarotti, before starting his own studio.
Director Davide Maffei
Cast and Crew

Film details

Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 11 October 2024
Release date
11 October 2024 Italy NR

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 11 April 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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