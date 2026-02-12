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Poster of Googie
Googie - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Googie

Googie

, 2026
Googie
USA / Documentary
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Poster of Googie
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Googie - Trailer
Googie  Trailer

Synopsis

Googie architecture was one of the most visually exuberant and culturally formative design movements of the mid-20th century, yet it remains widely misunderstood. Defined by bold angles, sweeping rooflines, neon signage, and a sense of space-age optimism, Googie transformed everyday buildings into roadside spectacle. Coffee shops, bowling alleys, car washes, banks, and churches were designed not just for function, but to captivate motorists cruising by. Rooted in Los Angeles, the movement drew inspiration from visionary architects such as Frank Lloyd Wright and John Lautner, while firms like Armet & Davis brought futuristic flair to the commercial landscape. Though many original structures have been lost, preservationists now champion Googie as a serious architectural expression—one that captured the aspirations of postwar America and reshaped the visual identity of the modern city.

Cast

Alison Martino
Alan Hess
Director Jake Gorst
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 12 February 2026
Release date
12 February 2026 USA

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 11 April 2026

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Googie - Trailer
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