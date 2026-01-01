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Poster of The Beloved
The Beloved - teaser-trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Beloved

The Beloved

, 2026
El ser querido
Spain, France / Drama
Trailers
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Poster of The Beloved
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The Beloved - teaser-trailer
The Beloved  teaser-trailer

Synopsis

After years of estrangement, an acclaimed director and his daughter, a struggling actress, make a movie together and are forced to confront a troubled past neither of them has wanted to face.

Cast

Javier Bardem
Javier Bardem
Vicky Luengo
Raúl Arévalo
Raúl Arévalo
Marina Foïs
Marina Foïs
Raúl Prieto
Melina Matthews
Director Rodrigo Sorogoyen
Writer Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Isabel Peña
Composer Olivier Arson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain / France
Production year 2026
World premiere 13 May 2026
Release date
13 May 2026 France
28 August 2026 Spain
Production Caballo Films, Comunidad de Madrid, Crea SGR
Also known as
El ser querido, L'être aimé, The Beloved

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Beloved - teaser-trailer
The Beloved Teaser-trailer
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