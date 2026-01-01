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The Beloved
The Beloved
, 2026
El ser querido
Spain, France / Drama
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The Beloved
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teaser-trailer
Synopsis
After years of estrangement, an acclaimed director and his daughter, a struggling actress, make a movie together and are forced to confront a troubled past neither of them has wanted to face.
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Cast
Javier Bardem
Vicky Luengo
Raúl Arévalo
Marina Foïs
Raúl Prieto
Melina Matthews
Director
Rodrigo Sorogoyen
Writer
Rodrigo Sorogoyen
,
Isabel Peña
Composer
Olivier Arson
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain / France
Production year
2026
World premiere
13 May 2026
Release date
13 May 2026
France
28 August 2026
Spain
Production
Caballo Films, Comunidad de Madrid, Crea SGR
Also known as
El ser querido, L'être aimé, The Beloved
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