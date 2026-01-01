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2.0
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Serce gór
2.0
Serce gór
, 2004
Serce gór
Poland / Adventure / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
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2.0
Synopsis
Duncan, a young merchant, returns from a long journey, during which he bought a sacred stone "Heart of the Mountains". During the party celebrating his return, Skaar's men raid the village, steal a stone and kidnap the beautiful H...
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Cast
Tomasz Bednarek
Radosław Pazura
Olga Bonczyk
Michał Żurawski
Piotr Lukaszczyk
Miroslaw Zbrojewicz
Director
Rafal M. Lipka
Writer
Tomasz Wojtczuk
,
Rafal M. Lipka
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 13 minutes
Production year
2004
Production
SPI International
Also known as
Serce gór
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Film rating
2.0
Rate
10
votes
2.1
IMDb
Showtimes
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