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Poster of Serce gór
2.0
Kinoafisha Films Serce gór
2.0

Serce gór

, 2004
Serce gór
Poland / Adventure / 18+
Poster of Serce gór
2.0

Synopsis

Duncan, a young merchant, returns from a long journey, during which he bought a sacred stone "Heart of the Mountains". During the party celebrating his return, Skaar's men raid the village, steal a stone and kidnap the beautiful H...

Cast

Tomasz Bednarek
Radosław Pazura
Olga Bonczyk
Michał Żurawski
Piotr Lukaszczyk
Miroslaw Zbrojewicz
Director Rafal M. Lipka
Writer Tomasz Wojtczuk, Rafal M. Lipka
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 13 minutes
Production year 2004
Production SPI International
Also known as
Serce gór

Film rating

2.0
Rate 10 votes
2.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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