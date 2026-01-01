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Poster of Extraction 3
Kinoafisha Films Extraction 3

Extraction 3

Extraction 3
USA / Action, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Extraction 3

Synopsis

The third installment in the franchise. Plot TBA.

Cast

Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth
Idris Elba
Idris Elba
Golshifteh Farahani
Golshifteh Farahani
Einar Haraldsson
Einar Haraldsson
Director Sam Hargrave
Writer David Weil, Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production AGBO, Netflix Studios, Wild State
Also known as
Extraction 3, Resgate 3, Tyler Rake: A kimenekítés 3.

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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