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Poster of Hamraaz
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Hamraaz
7.2

Hamraaz

, 1967
Hamraaz
India / Detective, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Hamraaz
7.2

Synopsis

A stage actor from Bombay becomes entangled in a murder mystery after he falls in love with a mysterious woman in Darjeeling and marries her.

Cast

Sunil Dutt
S.N. Sinha
Manmohan Krishna
Balraj Sahni
Police Inspector Ashok
Sarika Thakur
Mumtaz Askari
Shabnam
Achala Sachdev
Iftekhar
Nana Palsikar
Hari Shivdasani
Edwina
Raaj Kumar
Captain Rajesh
S.N. Banerjee
Hirani
Director B.R. Chopra
Writer Akhtar-Ul-Iman, B.R. Chopra, C.J. Pavri
Composer Ravi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 50 minutes
Production year 1967
World premiere 16 October 1967
Release date
16 October 1967 India
Also known as
Hamraaz, Confidant, Confidante, Humraaz, O Segredo duma Paixão, Хамраз

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 8 April 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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