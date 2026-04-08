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7.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Hamraaz
7.2
Hamraaz
, 1967
Hamraaz
India / Detective, Thriller / 18+
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7.2
Synopsis
A stage actor from Bombay becomes entangled in a murder mystery after he falls in love with a mysterious woman in Darjeeling and marries her.
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Cast
Sunil Dutt
S.N. Sinha
Manmohan Krishna
Balraj Sahni
Police Inspector Ashok
Sarika Thakur
Mumtaz Askari
Shabnam
Achala Sachdev
Iftekhar
Nana Palsikar
Hari Shivdasani
Edwina
Raaj Kumar
Captain Rajesh
S.N. Banerjee
Hirani
Director
B.R. Chopra
Writer
Akhtar-Ul-Iman
,
B.R. Chopra
,
C.J. Pavri
Composer
Ravi
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 50 minutes
Production year
1967
World premiere
16 October 1967
Release date
16 October 1967
India
Also known as
Hamraaz, Confidant, Confidante, Humraaz, O Segredo duma Paixão, Хамраз
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Film rating
7.2
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Updated 8 April 2026
Showtimes
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