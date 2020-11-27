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Poster of Riding with Sugar
5.8
Riding with Sugar - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Riding with Sugar
5.8

Riding with Sugar

, 2020
Riding with Sugar
South Africa / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Riding with Sugar
5.8
Riding with Sugar - Trailer
Riding with Sugar  Trailer

Synopsis

Joshua, lives in an informal settlement with his grandmother and father, a well-educated black man and single parent who was forced to flee his home as a result of Zimbabwean politics. Once a scholarship student with a great future, Joshua dreams of winning a BMX cycling championship as a means to finding a better life than the spaza shop which his father owns, can provide. But, even this dream is shattered when he narrowly survives a vicious xenophobic attack during which his father and grandmother lose their lives.

Cast

Charles Mnene
Joshua
Hakeem Kae-Kazim
Hakeem Kae-Kazim
Mambo
Simona Brown
Simona Brown
Olivia
Brendon Daniels
Green Eyes
Hlayani Junior Mabasa
Rusty
Paballo Koza
Vetkoek
Shelley Nicole
Lead dancer
Director Sunu Gonera
Writer Sunu Gonera
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Africa
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 27 November 2020
World premiere 27 November 2020
Production Helena Spring Films, Shekinah Tribe
Also known as
Riding with Sugar, Las Vueltas de la Vida

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Updated 8 April 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Riding with Sugar - Trailer
Riding with Sugar Trailer
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