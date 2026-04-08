Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
The Flood
The Flood
, 2026
The Flood: End of Mankind
USA / Biography, History, Thriller
Trailers
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
The Flood
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
Three days before the great flood, Noah races against time to warn others of God's impending judgment on all mankind.
Expand
Cast
Kevin Sorbo
Noah
Sam Sorbo
Miriam
Amanda Schoonover
Leah
Aaron Groben
Haman
Yakov Kolontarov
Sam Soldier
Krymis J Fernando
Micah
Danny Fehsenfeld
Abner
Steven Briggs
Ham
Matthew B Mills
Prefect Officer
Ian Hummel
Judge Obed
William W Wallace
Shem
Michael J. Gwynn
Prefect Isbeck
Director
Timothy A. Chey
Writer
Timothy A. Chey
Composer
Lisa Bloom
,
Helen Young
,
Holland Young
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2026
Budget
$22,000,000
Production
RiverRain Productions
Also known as
The Flood: End of Mankind, The Flood
More
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Updated 8 April 2026
Film Trailers
All trailers
The Flood
Trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree