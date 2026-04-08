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Poster of The Flood
The Flood - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Flood

The Flood

, 2026
The Flood: End of Mankind
USA / Biography, History, Thriller
Trailers
Poster of The Flood
The Flood - Trailer
The Flood  Trailer

Synopsis

Three days before the great flood, Noah races against time to warn others of God's impending judgment on all mankind.

Cast

Kevin Sorbo
Kevin Sorbo
Noah
Sam Sorbo
Miriam
Amanda Schoonover
Leah
Aaron Groben
Aaron Groben
Haman
Yakov Kolontarov
Sam Soldier
Krymis J Fernando
Micah
Danny Fehsenfeld
Abner
Steven Briggs
Ham
Matthew B Mills
Prefect Officer
Ian Hummel
Judge Obed
William W Wallace
Shem
Michael J. Gwynn
Prefect Isbeck
Director Timothy A. Chey
Writer Timothy A. Chey
Composer Lisa Bloom, Helen Young, Holland Young
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2026
Budget $22,000,000
Production RiverRain Productions
Also known as
The Flood: End of Mankind, The Flood

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 8 April 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Flood - Trailer
The Flood Trailer
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