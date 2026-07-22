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A Blockage in the System
A Blockage in the System
, 2023
Kazdý má svou pravdu
Czechia / Comedy / 18+
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Cast & Crew
Synopsis
N/A
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Cast
Hynek Čermák
Antonie Formanová
Jana Holcová
Lenka Krobotová
Veronika Khek Kubařová
Klára Melíšková
Martin Myšička
Jaroslav Plesl
Lukás Príkazký
Denis Safarík
Director
Michal Vajdicka
Writer
Luigi Pirandello
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Czechia
Runtime
2 hours 21 minutes
Production year
2023
Production
Ceská Televize
Also known as
Kazdý má svou pravdu
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0.0
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Updated 22 July 2026
Showtimes
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