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Kinoafisha Films A Blockage in the System

A Blockage in the System

, 2023
Kazdý má svou pravdu
Czechia / Comedy / 18+

Synopsis

N/A

Cast

Hynek Čermák
Antonie Formanová
Jana Holcová
Lenka Krobotová
Veronika Khek Kubařová
Klára Melíšková
Martin Myšička
Martin Myšička
Jaroslav Plesl
Jaroslav Plesl
Lukás Príkazký
Denis Safarík
Director Michal Vajdicka
Writer Luigi Pirandello
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia
Runtime 2 hours 21 minutes
Production year 2023
Production Ceská Televize
Also known as
Kazdý má svou pravdu

Film rating

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Updated 22 July 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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