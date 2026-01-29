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Poster of A Fading Man
8.0
A Fading Man - trailer
Kinoafisha Films A Fading Man
8.0

A Fading Man

, 2026
Der verlorene Mann
Germany / Drama
Trailers
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Poster of A Fading Man
8.0
Going 0
Not going 0
A Fading Man - trailer
A Fading Man  trailer

Synopsis

When her ex-husband reappears, now suffering from dementia and having forgotten their divorce, Hanne’s orderly life with partner Bernd is gently upended.

Cast

Dagmar Manzel
Harald Krassnitzer
August Zirner
Lene Dax
Dionne Wudu
Marion Freundorfer
Director Welf Reinhart
Writer Tünde Sautier, Welf Reinhart
Composer Pablo Jókay
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 29 January 2026
Release date
7 May 2026 Germany
Production ARTE, Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR), CinePostproduction
Also known as
Der verlorene Mann, A Fading Man

Film rating

8.0
Rate 10 votes
8.1 IMDb

Film Trailers

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A Fading Man - trailer
A Fading Man Trailer
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