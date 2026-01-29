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A Fading Man
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A Fading Man
, 2026
Der verlorene Mann
Germany / Drama
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A Fading Man
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Synopsis
When her ex-husband reappears, now suffering from dementia and having forgotten their divorce, Hanne’s orderly life with partner Bernd is gently upended.
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Cast
Dagmar Manzel
Harald Krassnitzer
August Zirner
Lene Dax
Dionne Wudu
Marion Freundorfer
Director
Welf Reinhart
Writer
Tünde Sautier
,
Welf Reinhart
Composer
Pablo Jókay
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Germany
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
29 January 2026
Release date
7 May 2026
Germany
Production
ARTE, Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR), CinePostproduction
Also known as
Der verlorene Mann, A Fading Man
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Film rating
8.0
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10
votes
8.1
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