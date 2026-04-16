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Poster of Neboj, dýchej, čaruj
Kinoafisha Films Neboj, dýchej, čaruj

Neboj, dýchej, čaruj

, 2026
Neboj, dýchej, čaruj
Czechia / Documentary
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Cast

Marek Červinka
Ewa Farna
Kateřina Marie Tichá
Mirai Navrátil
Jindra Polák
Director Dan Svátek
Writer Dan Svátek
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 16 April 2026
Release date
16 April 2026 Czechia 12+

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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