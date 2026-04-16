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Neboj, dýchej, čaruj
Neboj, dýchej, čaruj
, 2026
Neboj, dýchej, čaruj
Czechia / Documentary
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Cast
Marek Červinka
Ewa Farna
Kateřina Marie Tichá
Mirai Navrátil
Jindra Polák
Director
Dan Svátek
Writer
Dan Svátek
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Czechia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
16 April 2026
Release date
16 April 2026
Czechia
12+
Film rating
0.0
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