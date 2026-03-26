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Ferlið Hans Bubba
Ferlið Hans Bubba
, 2026
Ferlið Hans Bubba
Iceland / Documentary
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Synopsis
An intimate portrait of prolific Icelandic musician Bubbi Morthens over a year as he records a new album, navigates family life, and confronts his legacy.
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Cast
Bubbi Morthens
Self
Halldór Gunnar Pálsson
Self
Brynjar Morthens
Self
Ásgeir Sigurðsson
Self
Brynjar Úlfur Morthens
Self
Ásgeir Sigurðsson
Self
Director
Ásgeir Sigurðsson
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Iceland
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
26 March 2026
Release date
26 March 2026
Iceland
Worldwide Gross
$16,278
Production
LJÓS Films, Kisi Production
Also known as
Ferlið Hans Bubba
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0.0
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Updated 1 April 2026
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