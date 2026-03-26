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Poster of Ferlið Hans Bubba
Kinoafisha Films Ferlið Hans Bubba

Ferlið Hans Bubba

, 2026
Ferlið Hans Bubba
Iceland / Documentary
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Synopsis

An intimate portrait of prolific Icelandic musician Bubbi Morthens over a year as he records a new album, navigates family life, and confronts his legacy.

Cast

Bubbi Morthens
Self
Halldór Gunnar Pálsson
Self
Brynjar Morthens
Self
Ásgeir Sigurðsson
Self
Brynjar Úlfur Morthens
Self
Ásgeir Sigurðsson
Self
Director Ásgeir Sigurðsson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Iceland
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 26 March 2026
Release date
26 March 2026 Iceland
Worldwide Gross $16,278
Production LJÓS Films, Kisi Production
Also known as
Ferlið Hans Bubba

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 1 April 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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