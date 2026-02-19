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Poster of Proclivitas
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Proclivitas
6.6

Proclivitas

, 2025
Proclivitas
Australia / Horror, Romantic / 18+
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Poster of Proclivitas
6.6
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Synopsis

Clare is an addict in recovery when her mother’s sudden death turns her carefully measured world upside down. Returning to her hometown, she reconnects with teenage sweetheart Jerry. He’s the one Clare could never stop thinking about. It’s been fifteen years since a tragic accident tore them apart. Now they have a second chance at happiness. But as their love returns, so does the ghosts of the past, threatening Clare’s sobriety and triggering a powerful demonic presence determined to control her.

Cast

Rose Riley
George Mason
Hayley McElhinney
Hayley McElhinney
Kade Power
Karin Kowi
Chloe Brink
Director Miley Tunnecliffe
Writer Miley Tunnecliffe
Composer Stephen Callan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 19 February 2026
Release date
19 March 2026 Australia M
Worldwide Gross $14,952
Production Lake Martin Films, Lake Martin Holdings, Screen Australia
Also known as
Proclivitas

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
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