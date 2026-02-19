Clare is an addict in recovery when her mother’s sudden death turns her carefully measured world upside down. Returning to her hometown, she reconnects with teenage sweetheart Jerry. He’s the one Clare could never stop thinking about. It’s been fifteen years since a tragic accident tore them apart. Now they have a second chance at happiness. But as their love returns, so does the ghosts of the past, threatening Clare’s sobriety and triggering a powerful demonic presence determined to control her.