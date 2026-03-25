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Poster of Under a Bamboo Sky
Kinoafisha Films Under a Bamboo Sky

Under a Bamboo Sky

, 2026
Under a Bamboo Sky
Australia / Documentary
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Poster of Under a Bamboo Sky
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Synopsis

A tale of human connection, hope and resilience in the face of great tragedy, Under a Bamboo Sky uses new technology to bring to life an untold story of Australian soldiers held prisoner by the Japanese in WWII. Using their own words, their own voices, the film weaves the recollections of more than 60 former POWs with newly colourised archival material and new location footage to deliver a moving and revelatory first-hand account of their experience. Captured during the Japanese offensive and imprisoned in Singapore’s Changi Barracks, the film follows the years long journey of these soldiers through four countries. After bearing witness to some of WWII’s most history-defining events, they tell of returning home to families, wives and sweethearts, and of the price they paid for the trauma they endured. Shining through the horrors of war is the spirit of these men and an inspiring human capacity to find beauty in their surroundings and hold onto hope in the worst of circumstances.
Director Serge Ou
Writer Michael Cove, Neil Pigot
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 25 March 2026
Release date
25 March 2026 Australia

Film rating

0.0
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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