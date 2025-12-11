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Poster of The Hero of Friedrichstrasse Station
6.4
Kinoafisha Films The Hero of Friedrichstrasse Station
6.4

The Hero of Friedrichstrasse Station

, 2025
Der Held vom Bahnhof Friedrichstraße
Germany / Comedy, Drama / 18+
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Poster of The Hero of Friedrichstrasse Station
6.4
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Synopsis

All his life, Michael Hartung, owner of a hopelessly debt-ridden video store, has bet on the wrong horse. When an ambitious journalist confronts him with the results of his research, everything changes for the charmingly melancholy Micha. Many years ago, as an employee of the Reichsbahn, he is said to have organized the largest mass escape in the GDR. Stasi files prove the case. He was apparently even imprisoned and then deported to an open-cast lignite mine. Seduced by a lavish salary, Micha confirms the story, although only fragments of it are true.

Cast

Charly Hübner
Charly Hübner
Christiane Paul
Christiane Paul
Leonie Benesch
Leonie Benesch
Daniel Bruhl
Daniel Bruhl
Jürgen Vogel
Jürgen Vogel
Leon Ullrich
Director Wolfgang Becker
Writer Constantin Lieb, Wolfgang Becker, Maxim Leo
Composer Lorenz Dangel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 13 April 2026
World premiere 11 December 2025
Release date
12 December 2025 Austria
11 December 2025 Germany 6
18 December 2025 Switzerland 6
Worldwide Gross $2,560,688
Production X-Filme Creative Pool, Kalamata Film, Koryphäen Film
Also known as
Der Held vom Bahnhof Friedrichstraße, Der Held vom Bahnhof Friedrichstrasse, The Hero of Friedrichstrasse Station, Берлинский герой

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
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Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
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Karo 11 Oktyabr
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Karo 11 Oktyabr
Smolenskaya
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19:00 from 410 ₽
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