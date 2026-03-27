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Poster of Angelshark
Kinoafisha Films Angelshark

Angelshark

, 2026
Anioł morski
Poland / Drama, Romantic, Fantasy
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Synopsis

A year in the lives of Mateusz and Agata - a theatre director and an actress fascinated with New Age, respectively. Ideas of new spirituality and an experiment with open relationship confront the protagonists with a difficult emotional challenge.

Cast

Sylwia Gola
Sebastian Pawlak
Director Rafał Reyman Głombiowski
Writer Rafał Reyman Głombiowski
Composer Ugasanie
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 27 March 2026

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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