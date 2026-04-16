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Poster of Under the Roofs of Montmartre
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Under the Roofs of Montmartre
6.6

Under the Roofs of Montmartre

, 1975
Под крышами Монмартра
USSR / Music, Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Under the Roofs of Montmartre
6.6

Synopsis

A story of three struggling artists: a painter, a poet, and a composer, living in a bohemian Montmartre district of Paris. They help a poor flower girl, Violette, to find shelter, when she is thrown out by her landlord.

Cast

Lyudmila Kasatkina
Lyudmila Kasatkina
madame Marcellina Arnou
Evgeniya Simonova
Evgeniya Simonova
Violette Shevalye
Aleksandr Kaydanovskiy
Aleksandr Kaydanovskiy
Raoul Delacroix -khudozhnik
Igor Starygin
Igor Starygin
Marcel - kompozitor
Vladimir Nosik
Vladimir Nosik
Henri - poet
Vladimir Basov
Vladimir Basov
Giuseppe Frascatti - ministr
Oleg Anofriev
Oleg Anofriev
dyadushka Francois
Georgiy Georgiu
Bruiard - direktor teatra
Grigory Shpigel
Paridzhi - khozyain restorana
Alexander Belyavsky
Alexander Belyavsky
Emmanuil Geller
Valentina Smelkova
Ninon Tisye
Director Vladimir Gorikker
Writer Vladimir Gorikker, Genrikh Ryabkin, Julius Brammer, Alfred Grünwald
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 17 minutes
Production year 1975
World premiere 3 January 1975
Release date
3 January 1975 Russia
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Pod kryshami Monmartra, A Montmartre-i ibolya, Pod dachami Montmartre'u, Под крышами Монмартра

Film rating

6.6
Rate 12 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 16 April 2026
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