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6.6
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Under the Roofs of Montmartre
6.6
Under the Roofs of Montmartre
, 1975
Под крышами Монмартра
USSR / Music, Comedy, Romantic / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
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6.6
Synopsis
A story of three struggling artists: a painter, a poet, and a composer, living in a bohemian Montmartre district of Paris. They help a poor flower girl, Violette, to find shelter, when she is thrown out by her landlord.
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Cast
Lyudmila Kasatkina
madame Marcellina Arnou
Evgeniya Simonova
Violette Shevalye
Aleksandr Kaydanovskiy
Raoul Delacroix -khudozhnik
Igor Starygin
Marcel - kompozitor
Vladimir Nosik
Henri - poet
Vladimir Basov
Giuseppe Frascatti - ministr
Oleg Anofriev
dyadushka Francois
Georgiy Georgiu
Bruiard - direktor teatra
Grigory Shpigel
Paridzhi - khozyain restorana
Alexander Belyavsky
Emmanuil Geller
Valentina Smelkova
Ninon Tisye
Director
Vladimir Gorikker
Writer
Vladimir Gorikker
,
Genrikh Ryabkin
,
Julius Brammer
,
Alfred Grünwald
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
2 hours 17 minutes
Production year
1975
World premiere
3 January 1975
Release date
3 January 1975
Russia
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Pod kryshami Monmartra, A Montmartre-i ibolya, Pod dachami Montmartre'u, Под крышами Монмартра
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Film rating
6.6
Rate
12
votes
6.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 16 April 2026
Showtimes
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