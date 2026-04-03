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6.7
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Feel My Voice
6.7
Feel My Voice
, 2026
Non abbiam bisogno di parole
Italy / Comedy, Drama
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6.7
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Synopsis
A teenager, the only hearing member of a deaf family, finds her voice and learns to believe in herself through her passion for singing.
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Cast
Serena Rossi
Carola Insolera
Sarah Toscano
Emilio Insolera
Antonio Iorillo
Asia Corvino
Director
Luca Ribuoli
Writer
Victoria Bedos
,
Thomas Bidegain
,
Stanislas Carré de Malberg
,
Eric Lartigau
Composer
Corrado Carosio
,
Pierangelo Fornaro
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Italy
Production year
2026
Online premiere
3 April 2026
World premiere
3 April 2026
Production
Netflix Studios, Small Forward
Also known as
Non abbiam bisogno di parole, Feel My Voice, Sobran las palabras, A saját hangom, Au-delà des mots, Føl stemmen min, Fühlt ihr meine Stimme?, Känn min röst, Poczuj mój głos, Sesimi Hisset, Sinta a Minha Voz, Почувствуй мой голос
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Film rating
6.7
Rate
15
votes
6.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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