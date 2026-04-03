Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Feel My Voice
6.7

Feel My Voice

, 2026
Non abbiam bisogno di parole
Italy / Comedy, Drama
Going 0
Not going 0
6.7
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

A teenager, the only hearing member of a deaf family, finds her voice and learns to believe in herself through her passion for singing.

Cast

Serena Rossi
Serena Rossi
Carola Insolera
Sarah Toscano
Emilio Insolera
Antonio Iorillo
Asia Corvino
Director Luca Ribuoli
Writer Victoria Bedos, Thomas Bidegain, Stanislas Carré de Malberg, Eric Lartigau
Composer Corrado Carosio, Pierangelo Fornaro
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Production year 2026
Online premiere 3 April 2026
World premiere 3 April 2026
Production Netflix Studios, Small Forward
Also known as
Non abbiam bisogno di parole, Feel My Voice, Sobran las palabras, A saját hangom, Au-delà des mots, Føl stemmen min, Fühlt ihr meine Stimme?, Känn min röst, Poczuj mój głos, Sesimi Hisset, Sinta a Minha Voz, Почувствуй мой голос

Film rating

6.7
Rate 15 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Petrushka
Petrushka
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Normal
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Guru
Guru
2025, France, Thriller
Korolyok moey lyubvi
Korolyok moey lyubvi
2026, Russia / India, Comedy, Musical
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Huntington
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more