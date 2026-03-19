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Poster of The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson
6.7
Kinoafisha Films The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson
6.7

The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson

, 2026
The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson
USA / Crime, Documentary
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Poster of The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson
6.7
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Synopsis

An intimate, arresting portrait of cyclist Moriah Wilson—raised by a fierce, loving family—whose singular drive becomes her superpower, carrying her to athletic brilliance and, devastatingly, toward a life cut short by murder.

Cast

Moriah Wilson
Caitlin Cash
Karen Wilson
Allen Lim
Eric Wilson
Ian Dille
Director Marina Zenovich
Writer Rowan Moore Gerety
Composer Marco Beltrami
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 3 April 2026
World premiere 19 March 2026
Production Unreasonable Studios, PMZ Pictures
Also known as
The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson, La verdad detrás de la tragedia de Moriah Wilson, Dramma nel ciclismo: il caso Moriah Wilson, Moriah Wilson tragikus története, Moriah Wilson'ın Trajik ve Gerçek Hikâyesi, Prawda o tragedii Moriah Wilson, Sannheten bak tragedien - Moriah Wilson, 悲剧真相：美国自行车选手命案

Film rating

6.7
Rate 12 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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