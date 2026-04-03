Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Nikola Tesla 19hz
Nikola Tesla 19hz
, 2026
Nikola Tesla 19hz
USA / Horror
Going
0
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
Nikola Tesla-visionary, inventor, genius. The world remembers his groundbreaking discoveries, but few know the secret that consumed his final years: a relentless quest to reach the other side.
Expand
Cast
Layton Matthews
Pearry Reginald Teo
Becky Boxer
Carrie Newell
Carrie Newell
Dean Scheske
Director
Pearry Reginald Teo
Writer
Pearry Reginald Teo
Composer
Scott Glasgow
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
3 April 2026
World premiere
3 April 2026
Production
White Snake Golden Dragon
Also known as
Nikola Tesla 19hz
More
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Petrushka
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Guru
2025, France, Thriller
Korolyok moey lyubvi
2026, Russia / India, Comedy, Musical
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree