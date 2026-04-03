Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Nikola Tesla 19hz
Kinoafisha Films Nikola Tesla 19hz

Nikola Tesla 19hz

, 2026
Nikola Tesla 19hz
USA / Horror
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Nikola Tesla 19hz
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Nikola Tesla-visionary, inventor, genius. The world remembers his groundbreaking discoveries, but few know the secret that consumed his final years: a relentless quest to reach the other side.

Cast

Layton Matthews
Pearry Reginald Teo
Pearry Reginald Teo
Becky Boxer
Carrie Newell
Carrie Newell
Dean Scheske
Director Pearry Reginald Teo
Writer Pearry Reginald Teo
Composer Scott Glasgow
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 3 April 2026
World premiere 3 April 2026
Production White Snake Golden Dragon
Also known as
Nikola Tesla 19hz

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Petrushka
Petrushka
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Normal
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Guru
Guru
2025, France, Thriller
Korolyok moey lyubvi
Korolyok moey lyubvi
2026, Russia / India, Comedy, Musical
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Huntington
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more