DJ Gabe: The Movie follows the inspiring journey of Gabriel Winters, a passionate musician known as DJ Gabe. The film explores his deep-rooted connection to music, faith, and his local community in Oregon. Through a blend of high-energy concert footage, intimate interviews, and behind-the-scenes stories, the movie celebrates the power of following one's calling and the impact of uplifting others through art and service.
Cast
Braelynn Rynearson
Max Finnie
Brandon Stone
Gabriel Winters
Ben Atkin
Braxton Rynearson
WriterGabriel Winters
ComposerAtlas Hubbard, Brandon Stone, Gabriel Winters