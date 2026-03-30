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Poster of Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait
8.1
Kinoafisha Films Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait
8.1

Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait

, 2026
Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait
USA / Biography, Documentary, Sport
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Poster of Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait
8.1
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Synopsis

Through years of heartbreak and resilience, Rory McIlroy's pursuit of the Green Jacket at the Masters becomes a reckoning with legacy and the final step toward completing golf's rarest achievement, the career Grand Slam.

Cast

Michacl Bannon
Brad Faxon
JP Fitzgerald
Gerry Mcllroy
Rosie Mcllroy
Jack Nicklaus
Composer Mark Hadley, Malcolm Parson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2026
Online premiere 30 March 2026
World premiere 30 March 2026
Production Everyone Else, Firethorn Productions
Also known as
Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait, Rory McIlroy: La espera por el masters, Rory McIlroy: Masters Bekleyişi

Film rating

8.1
Rate 12 votes
7.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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