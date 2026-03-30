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8.1
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Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait
8.1
Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait
, 2026
Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait
USA / Biography, Documentary, Sport
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8.1
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Synopsis
Through years of heartbreak and resilience, Rory McIlroy's pursuit of the Green Jacket at the Masters becomes a reckoning with legacy and the final step toward completing golf's rarest achievement, the career Grand Slam.
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Cast
Michacl Bannon
Brad Faxon
JP Fitzgerald
Gerry Mcllroy
Rosie Mcllroy
Jack Nicklaus
Composer
Mark Hadley
,
Malcolm Parson
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2026
Online premiere
30 March 2026
World premiere
30 March 2026
Production
Everyone Else, Firethorn Productions
Also known as
Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait, Rory McIlroy: La espera por el masters, Rory McIlroy: Masters Bekleyişi
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Film rating
8.1
Rate
12
votes
7.6
IMDb
Showtimes
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