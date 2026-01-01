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5.1
Kinoafisha
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A Woman's Revenge
5.1
A Woman's Revenge
, 1921
Die Rache einer Frau
Germany / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
5.1
Synopsis
In order to punish her cold, brutal aristocratic husband for murdering her lover, a woman becomes a common prostitute to shame him.
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Cast
Franz Egenieff
Olga Engl
Alfred Haase
Vera Karalli
Margarete Kupfer
Boris Michailow
Director
Robert Wiene
Writer
Jules-Amédée Barbey d'Aurevilly
,
Robert Wiene
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Germany
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
1921
World premiere
14 April 1921
Release date
28 November 1921
Finland
14 April 1921
Germany
1 November 1922
Hungary
Production
Ebner & Co., Maxim-Film GmbH
Also known as
Die Rache einer Frau, Vérző emlékek
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Film rating
5.1
Rate
10
votes
5.3
IMDb
Showtimes
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