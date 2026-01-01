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5.1
Kinoafisha Films A Woman's Revenge
5.1

A Woman's Revenge

, 1921
Die Rache einer Frau
Germany / Drama / 18+
5.1

Synopsis

In order to punish her cold, brutal aristocratic husband for murdering her lover, a woman becomes a common prostitute to shame him.

Cast

Franz Egenieff
Olga Engl
Alfred Haase
Vera Karalli
Margarete Kupfer
Boris Michailow
Director Robert Wiene
Writer Jules-Amédée Barbey d'Aurevilly, Robert Wiene
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1921
World premiere 14 April 1921
Release date
28 November 1921 Finland
14 April 1921 Germany
1 November 1922 Hungary
Production Ebner & Co., Maxim-Film GmbH
Also known as
Die Rache einer Frau, Vérző emlékek

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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