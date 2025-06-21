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Poster of Our Land
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Our Land
6.6

Our Land

, 2025
Our Land
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
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Poster of Our Land
6.6
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Synopsis

Through organised 'mass trespass' events, the Right to Roam movement sets out to increase public access to nature, but finds itself in conflict with England's landowners.

Cast

Nick Hayes
Hugh Inge-Innes-Lillingston
Nadia Sheikh
Guy Shrubsole
Director Orban Wallace
Composer Daniel Inzani
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 21 June 2025
Release date
29 May 2026 Great Britain 12A
Budget 350,000 GBP
Production Doc Society, Gallivant Film, Grasp The Nettle Films
Also known as
Our Land

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
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