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6.6
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Our Land
6.6
Our Land
, 2025
Our Land
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
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6.6
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Synopsis
Through organised 'mass trespass' events, the Right to Roam movement sets out to increase public access to nature, but finds itself in conflict with England's landowners.
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Cast
Nick Hayes
Hugh Inge-Innes-Lillingston
Nadia Sheikh
Guy Shrubsole
Director
Orban Wallace
Composer
Daniel Inzani
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
21 June 2025
Release date
29 May 2026
Great Britain
12A
Budget
350,000 GBP
Production
Doc Society, Gallivant Film, Grasp The Nettle Films
Also known as
Our Land
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Film rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
6.6
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