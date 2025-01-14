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Poster of The Musicians
6.6
Kinoafisha Films The Musicians
6.6

The Musicians

, 2025
Les musiciens
France / Comedy, Drama, Music / 18+
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Poster of The Musicians
6.6
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Synopsis

Astrid Thompson finally succeeds in fulfilling her father's dream: to bring together four Stradivarius for a unique concert, eagerly expected by music lovers around the world. But Lise, George, Peter and Apolline, the four virtuosos recruited for the occasion, are incapable of playing together. The rehearsals are one ego crisis after another. With no solution in sight, Astrid decides to go and find the only person who, in her eyes, can still save the event: Charlie Beaumont, the composer of the score.

Cast

Valérie Donzelli
Valérie Donzelli
Frédéric Pierrot
Frédéric Pierrot
Mathieu Spinosi
Emma Ravier
Marie Vialle
Nicolas Bridet
Nicolas Bridet
Director Grégory Magne
Writer Grégory Magne, Haroun
Composer Grégoire Hetzel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 5 April 2026
World premiere 14 January 2025
Release date
29 January 2026 Argentina ATP
13 June 2025 Canada
7 May 2025 France
13 November 2025 Israel All
3 July 2026 Spain
Worldwide Gross $2,490,113
Production Les Films Velvet, Baxter FIlms, Canal+
Also known as
Les musiciens, The Musicians, Los músicos, Ha'Musica'im

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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