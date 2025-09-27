This story sounds too crazy to be true, and yet it is. For three years, Berlin film students Julius and Moritz poured their hearts into their animated short Butty, hoping it would launch their careers. But when a festival disqualifies their film, they make a shocking discovery: Butty is already circulating online under the name of an American filmmaker. As they dig deeper, they uncover the unbelievable rise of a mysterious “Mr. F.”, a man hailed as the next Walt Disney who built his success on a stolen film and a web of lies.
Cast
Maria Presser
Julius Drost
Moritz Henneberg
Samuel Felinton
Matthias Braun
Nikita Fedosik
DirectorIgor Plischke
WriterJulius Drost, Nikita Fedosik, Moritz Henneberg, Sarah-Christin Peter