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Poster of The Talented Mr. F
7.2
Kinoafisha Films The Talented Mr. F
7.2

The Talented Mr. F

, 2025
Der Talentierte Mr. F.
Germany / Documentary / 18+
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Poster of The Talented Mr. F
7.2
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Synopsis

This story sounds too crazy to be true, and yet it is. For three years, Berlin film students Julius and Moritz poured their hearts into their animated short Butty, hoping it would launch their careers. But when a festival disqualifies their film, they make a shocking discovery: Butty is already circulating online under the name of an American filmmaker. As they dig deeper, they uncover the unbelievable rise of a mysterious “Mr. F.”, a man hailed as the next Walt Disney who built his success on a stolen film and a web of lies.

Cast

Maria Presser
Julius Drost
Moritz Henneberg
Samuel Felinton
Matthias Braun
Nikita Fedosik
Director Igor Plischke
Writer Julius Drost, Nikita Fedosik, Moritz Henneberg, Sarah-Christin Peter
Composer Chrisna Lungala
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 27 September 2025
World premiere 27 September 2025
Production Flute Film
Also known as
Der Talentierte Mr. F.

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
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