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3.8
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The Corpse 2
3.8
The Corpse 2
, 2026
Quy Nhap Trang 2
Viet Nam / Horror
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Posters
3.8
Synopsis
A young woman returns to her family's dye workshop after years of exile, only to confront supernatural events and the brutal truth behind her mother's death and a long-buried blood pact. A prequel to The Corpse (2025).
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Cast
Phuong Binh
Doan Quoc Dam
Kha Nhu
Dao Anh Tuan
Quang Tuan
Phương Bình
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Viet Nam
Runtime
2 hours 6 minutes
Production year
2026
Worldwide Gross
$22,690
Production
AI Media Films, CJ CGV Viet Nam, V Pictures
Also known as
Quy Nhap Trang 2, The Corpse 2, Quỷ Nhập Tràng 2, 開棺2：家族詛咒
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Film rating
3.8
Rate
10
votes
3
IMDb
Updated 30 March 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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