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Poster of The Corpse 2
3.8
Kinoafisha Films The Corpse 2
3.8

The Corpse 2

, 2026
Quy Nhap Trang 2
Viet Nam / Horror
Poster of The Corpse 2
3.8

Synopsis

A young woman returns to her family's dye workshop after years of exile, only to confront supernatural events and the brutal truth behind her mother's death and a long-buried blood pact. A prequel to The Corpse (2025).

Cast

Phuong Binh
Doan Quoc Dam
Kha Nhu
Dao Anh Tuan
Quang Tuan
Phương Bình
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Viet Nam
Runtime 2 hours 6 minutes
Production year 2026
Worldwide Gross $22,690
Production AI Media Films, CJ CGV Viet Nam, V Pictures
Also known as
Quy Nhap Trang 2, The Corpse 2, Quỷ Nhập Tràng 2, 開棺2：家族詛咒

Film rating

3.8
Rate 10 votes
3 IMDb
Updated 30 March 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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