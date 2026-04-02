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Poster of Dance for Your Life
9.6
Kinoafisha Films Dance for Your Life
9.6

Dance for Your Life

, 2026
Dance for Your Life
Australia / Documentary
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Poster of Dance for Your Life
9.6
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Synopsis

Dance for Your Life is a powerful testament to the transformative power of dance, where every leap is a story, every setback a lesson, and every moment a chance to be seen.

Cast

Espoir Alpha
Self
Conor Bann-Murray
Self
Cassie Bartho
Self
Zac De Gersigny
Self
Sammy Goldie
Self
Lashay Harvey
Self
Dean Lee
Self
Lucas Newland
Self
Max Ostler
Self
Savannah Rose Pillay
Self
Kamira Samuel
Self
Emily Smith
Self
Director Luke Cornish
Composer Aaron Lee, SoundModa
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 2 April 2026
Release date
2 April 2026 Australia PG
Worldwide Gross $155,032
Production Perpetual Entertainment
Also known as
Dance for Your Life

Film rating

9.6
Rate 14 votes
9.7 IMDb
Updated 30 March 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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