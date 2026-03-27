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Gold Mountain
Gold Mountain
Gold Mountain
USA / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Filming locations
Synopsis
Set during the dying embers of the American Gold Rush, two orphaned Chinese-American immigrants navigates a brutal, unforgiving Western frontier.
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Cast
Zine Tseng
Owen Teague
Sophia Xu
Chen Fala
Yao
Chedi Chang
Sawyer Holt
Cornelius
John Lee Ames
Red Beard Rufus
James Hebert
Blu Owens
Annie
Everly Wild Goerdel
Edith
London E. Mitchell
Clara
Director
Ang Lee
Writer
Hansol Jung
,
Chang-rae Lee
,
C. Pam Zhang
Composer
James Horner
,
Mychael Danna
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Budget
$30,000,000
Production
Haishang Films, Central Motion Picture, DaiMai Entertainment
Also known as
Gold Mountain, Old Gold Mountain
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Film rating
0.0
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0
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Updated 27 March 2026
Showtimes
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