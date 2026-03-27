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Kinoafisha Films Gold Mountain

Gold Mountain

Gold Mountain
USA / 18+

Synopsis

Set during the dying embers of the American Gold Rush, two orphaned Chinese-American immigrants navigates a brutal, unforgiving Western frontier.

Cast

Zine Tseng
Owen Teague
Owen Teague
Sophia Xu
Chen Fala
Chen Fala
Yao
Chedi Chang
Sawyer Holt
Cornelius
John Lee Ames
Red Beard Rufus
James Hebert
James Hebert
Blu Owens
Annie
Everly Wild Goerdel
Edith
London E. Mitchell
Clara
Director Ang Lee
Writer Hansol Jung, Chang-rae Lee, C. Pam Zhang
Composer James Horner, Mychael Danna
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Budget $30,000,000
Production Haishang Films, Central Motion Picture, DaiMai Entertainment
Also known as
Gold Mountain, Old Gold Mountain

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 27 March 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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