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Poster of Paul Smith: Pablo Live
Paul Smith: Pablo Live - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Paul Smith: Pablo Live

Paul Smith: Pablo Live

, 2026
Paul Smith: Pablo Live
Ireland / Comedy
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Poster of Paul Smith: Pablo Live
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Paul Smith: Pablo Live - trailer
Paul Smith: Pablo Live  trailer

Synopsis

From one of the UK’s most viral stand-up comedians, in his debut special, “Paul Smith: Pablo Live” is the show you’ve all been waiting for. Filmed live at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin, it’s packed full of Smith’s signature, unflinching, laugh out loud comedy. Featuring a mix of his trademark audience roasting, razor-sharp wit and hilarious true stories of his everyday life, from spending money in the most irresponsible way possible, why boys are better than girls and raising kids without leading by example, this is the full, unfiltered Paul Smith experience, and you won't want to miss a minute of it.

Cast

Paul Smith
Director Chris Howe
Writer Paul Smith
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ireland
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 17 April 2026
Release date
17 April 2026 Great Britain 15
17 April 2026 Ireland 16

Film rating

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Paul Smith: Pablo Live - trailer
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