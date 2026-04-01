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Poster of TheatreHD: Les
Kinoafisha Films TheatreHD: Les

TheatreHD: Les

, 2026
Russia / Theatrical
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Poster of TheatreHD: Les
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Cast

Anna Ardova
Anna Ardova
Ilya Nikulin
Ilya Nikulin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 3 hours 7 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 26 April 2026
Release date
26 April 2026 Kazakhstan 16+

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