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TheatreHD: Les
TheatreHD: Les
, 2026
Russia / Theatrical
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Cast
Anna Ardova
Ilya Nikulin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
3 hours 7 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
26 April 2026
Release date
26 April 2026
Kazakhstan
16+
Film rating
0.0
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The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Kinokvartal na Varshavskoy
19:30
from 800 ₽
Kosmik Marina Roshcha
19:30
from 800 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
24 April
from 800 ₽
25 April
from 800 ₽
26 April
from 770 ₽
27 April
from 800 ₽
28 April
from 800 ₽
29 April
from 800 ₽
3 May
from 880 ₽
All cinemas
«TheatreHD: Les» now playing
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24
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25
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26
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27
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28
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29
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3
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9
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17
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27
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₽
Started
20:50
from 400 ₽
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₽
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₽
Kinokvartal na Varshavskoy
Varshavskaya
2D
19:30
from 800 ₽
Kosmik Marina Roshcha
g. Moskva, ul. Sheremetevskaya, 20, TTs «Kapitoliy Marina Roshcha»
2D
19:30
from 800 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
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