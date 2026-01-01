Sakit, the father of three daughters, cannot accept that they have already grown up and reached the age to start a family. For him, his daughters are still little children. When Sakit finds out that his eldest daughter Lale and his middle daughter Jale have someone they love, he cannot find peace. Instead of accepting the prospective sons-in-law, Sakit begins to put them through increasingly difficult and funny trials, one after another. Caught between being a father and being a father-in-law, Sakit tries both to protect his daughters and not to stand in the way of love. At the same time, he himself is still being tested by his father-in-law, Vidadi. Love, family values, father–daughter relationships, and plenty of laughter intertwine, offering the audience a family story that is both entertaining and touching.