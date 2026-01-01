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Poster of Son-in-law VS Father-in-law
Kinoafisha Films Son-in-law VS Father-in-law

Son-in-law VS Father-in-law

, 2026
Azerbaijan
Poster of Son-in-law VS Father-in-law

Synopsis

Sakit, the father of three daughters, cannot accept that they have already grown up and reached the age to start a family. For him, his daughters are still little children. When Sakit finds out that his eldest daughter Lale and his middle daughter Jale have someone they love, he cannot find peace. Instead of accepting the prospective sons-in-law, Sakit begins to put them through increasingly difficult and funny trials, one after another. Caught between being a father and being a father-in-law, Sakit tries both to protect his daughters and not to stand in the way of love. At the same time, he himself is still being tested by his father-in-law, Vidadi. Love, family values, father–daughter relationships, and plenty of laughter intertwine, offering the audience a family story that is both entertaining and touching.

Film details

Country Azerbaijan
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2026

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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