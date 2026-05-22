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Kinoafisha Films Basta. Nachalo igry

Basta. Nachalo igry

, 2026
Russia / Music, Biography

Cast

Aleksandra Ursulyak
Aleksandra Ursulyak
Kseniya Treyster
Kseniya Treyster
Yuriy Nasonov
Yuriy Nasonov
Vsevolod Volodin
Sofya Vorontsova
Sofya Vorontsova
Egor Kenzhametov
Egor Kenzhametov
Sergey Kolesnikov
Sergey Kolesnikov
Ivan Petrosyan
Анна Кротова
Анна Кротова
Anna Krotova
Eduard Volodin
Tatiana Alex
Modnitca
Director Stas Ivanov
Writer Stas Ivanov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Production year 2026
Production Berg Sound, GAZ, Kinokompaniya Temp
Also known as
BASTA. Nachalo Igry, БАСТА. Начало игры

Film rating

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