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Basta. Nachalo igry
Basta. Nachalo igry
, 2026
Russia / Music, Biography
About
Showtimes
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Filming locations
Cast
Aleksandra Ursulyak
Kseniya Treyster
Yuriy Nasonov
Vsevolod Volodin
Sofya Vorontsova
Egor Kenzhametov
Sergey Kolesnikov
Ivan Petrosyan
Анна Кротова
Anna Krotova
Eduard Volodin
Tatiana Alex
Modnitca
Director
Stas Ivanov
Writer
Stas Ivanov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Production year
2026
Production
Berg Sound, GAZ, Kinokompaniya Temp
Also known as
BASTA. Nachalo Igry, БАСТА. Начало игры
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Best Russian Films
Updated 22 May 2026
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