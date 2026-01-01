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6.2
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Polaris, the Space Submarine and the Mystery of the Polar Night
6.2
Polaris, the Space Submarine and the Mystery of the Polar Night
, 2015
Polaris, le sous-marin spatial et le mystère de la nuit polaire
France / Adventure, Animation, Family / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.2
Synopsis
A penguin, James, and a polar bear, Vladimir, go on a scientific adventure to study astronomy aboard their spaceship Polaris.
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Cast
Damien Laquet
Léo Morfun
Director
Éric Frappa
Writer
Jean-Marc Bouzigues
,
Éric Frappa
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
France
Runtime
29 minutes
Production year
2015
Production
Planétarium de Saint-Étienne
Also known as
Polaris, le sous-marin spatial et le mystère de la nuit polaire, Polaris, Polaris, the Space Submarine and the Mystery of the Polar Night
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Cartoon rating
6.2
Rate
10
votes
6.2
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