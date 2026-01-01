Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Polaris, the Space Submarine and the Mystery of the Polar Night
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Polaris, the Space Submarine and the Mystery of the Polar Night
6.2

Polaris, the Space Submarine and the Mystery of the Polar Night

, 2015
Polaris, le sous-marin spatial et le mystère de la nuit polaire
France / Adventure, Animation, Family / 18+
Poster of Polaris, the Space Submarine and the Mystery of the Polar Night
6.2

Synopsis

A penguin, James, and a polar bear, Vladimir, go on a scientific adventure to study astronomy aboard their spaceship Polaris.

Cast

Damien Laquet
Léo Morfun
Director Éric Frappa
Writer Jean-Marc Bouzigues, Éric Frappa
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country France
Runtime 29 minutes
Production year 2015
Production Planétarium de Saint-Étienne
Also known as
Polaris, le sous-marin spatial et le mystère de la nuit polaire, Polaris, Polaris, the Space Submarine and the Mystery of the Polar Night

Cartoon rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Petrushka
Petrushka
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Normal
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Roditelskiy dom
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more